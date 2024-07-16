Czechia to train 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers in 2024

A total of 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers will complete their military training in Czechia in 2024.

Source: Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, during a press briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: "We are talking about long-term training for Ukrainian soldiers. This year, 1,700 soldiers will complete it. A total of 6,000 soldiers have completed this training," Fiala said.

He added that "all of this is evidence of the success of our cooperation".

Fiala also said that Czechia will sign a security agreement with Ukraine during the 4th European Political Community Summit in London on 18 July.

Background:

On 16 July, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Czechia would build a new ammunition plant and launch assault rifle production in Ukraine.

On 13 July, Czech President Petr Pavel shared details about the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative, saying that an additional 50,000 rounds of ammunition are expected to arrive in Ukraine in July and August, and from 80,000 to 100,000 rounds per month will be delivered from September until the end of the year.

