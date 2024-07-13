All Sections
Ukraine to receive up to 100,000 shells per month from Czechia – Czech President

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 July 2024, 09:42
Czech President Petr Pavel. Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has shared details about the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

Source: Pavel during a discussion in Houston, Texas, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Czech news agency ČTK

Details: Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced at the end of June that the first shipment of shells under the Czech initiative had arrived in Ukraine. 

Defence Minister Jana Černochová clarified that this involved 50,000 rounds of ammunition, with the goal of supplying 500,000 rounds to Ukraine this year. This amount is currently financially secured, with the first batch of 180,000 rounds funded by a German contribution.

Pavel stated that an additional 50,000 rounds of ammunition are expected to arrive in Ukraine in July and August and from 80,000 to 100,000 rounds per month will be delivered from September until the end of the year.

Background: The Czech initiative could provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with 50,000 to 100,000 large-calibre shells per month.

