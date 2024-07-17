Azov Brigade video shows capture of Russian soldiers near Kreminna
A new video shows soldiers from the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade approaching Russian positions and capturing three prisoners near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.
Source: a video released by the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade
Details: The Russian troops made the right decision and offered no resistance. The Azov soldiers took three unharmed Russian servicemen prisoner.
Later, during a conversation with the brigade's soldiers, the Russians revealed what drove them to take part in the war and murder Ukrainians.
Quote: "The soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade will kill the invaders until they leave our territory and stop killing Ukrainian children and destroying our cities.
The only way Russian servicemen can survive is to surrender to the defence forces."
