All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Sevgil Musaieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 10:48
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 
Yurii Sodol. Photo: Command of Joint Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will investigate the actions of Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol during his command of the defence of the Kharkiv front and other factors pointed out by Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade of the National Guard.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that the SBI had responded to Krotevych that his statement on the possible abuse of power and incompetent command of troops by Yurii Sodol, the commander of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, had been taken into consideration. Moreover, they stressed that as a result, Krotevych’s evidence had been attached to the criminal case on the circumstances of the Russian breakthrough of the front in Kharkiv Oblast, which, among other things, provides a legal assessment of the actions of the military command of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces during the planning and conduct of defence operations on the front.

Advertisement:

The SBI pledged to Krotevych that the circumstances he described would be checked.

The day before, Krotevych himself said on Twitter (X) that he was "not satisfied with the SBI's response".

"Now it's up to the lawyers. I am grateful to everyone who supports me. I ask the military not to be afraid to testify (including those who do not have a large media presence). We will not back down," he added.

Advertisement:

Read more on this topic: Changes in Ukraine's military top brass: who was fired and why, and what we can expect from their successors

Background:

  • Krotevych filed a request with Ukraine’s SBI calling for an investigation into Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 
  • Ukrainska Pravda has information that Krotevych accused Sodol of abuse of power and incompetent command of the troops, leading to the loss of a large part of Ukraine's territory, and requested an investigation into the commander’s potential collaboration with Russia. Krotevych also said he was prepared to testify in the case. 
  • After the statement was made public, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced Sodol with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov. 
  • The SBI confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that it had received the statement and added that investigators were working on it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warState Bureau of InvestigationAzov
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
war
Russia targeted over 120 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Friday
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers, 57 artillery systems and 7 tanks over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defenders down all 10 Shahed attack drones Russia launched overnight
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: