Russian foreign minister claims discussion about second Peace Summit contains "unacceptable approaches"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that the discussion concerning the organisation of the second Ukraine Peace Summit contains approaches that are unacceptable to Russia and "many other" states.

Source: European Pravda citing Lavrov at a UN press conference on 17 July

Details: Lavrov said "Zelenskyy’s formula" forms the basis of the discussions on the second Peace Summit and claimed that "everybody has long been aware of its unacceptability".

Advertisement:

"When speaking about what they [the participants in the potential second Peace Summit – ed.] will be up to, everyone listed approaches that are absolutely one-sided and absolutely unacceptable to us and to many others who are sincerely interested in peace," Lavrov said.

Background:

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, has stated that Ukraine is determined to hold the second Peace Summit by the end of 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that representatives of Russia must be present at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy has said that the plan for the second Peace Summit must be ready in November.

