All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Switzerland opens dozens of sanctions cases against Russia

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 17 July 2024, 18:31
Switzerland opens dozens of sanctions cases against Russia
Stock photo: getty images

Switzerland has opened 56 cases of violations of sanctions against Russia, and penalties have been imposed with respect to 15 of them.

Source: Reuters

Details: Switzerland is reported to have launched an investigation into more than 50 cases of potential sanctions violations and has found violations in 15 of them so far.

Advertisement:

About half of the cases have been closed, and 15 have resulted in penalties being ordered.

The rest remain under investigation. 

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs did not name either the sectors involved or the individual companies under investigation.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Switzerland experienced an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns ahead of the Ukrainian Peace Summit held on 15-16 June.
  • Some Swiss banks are still prepared to accept rouble transfers from clients despite tighter restrictions on banking for Russians in the country. This may include transfers of US$10 million or more, subject to special prior approval.
  • A group of activists supported by the far-right Swiss People's Party has collected signatures calling for a referendum on the country's neutrality, which could undermine the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SwitzerlandsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Switzerland
Swiss foreign minister meets Russian counterpart to discuss Ukrainian Peace Summit
Switzerland extends sanctions against Russia
Swiss think tank finds no evidence of large-scale smuggling of Western-supplied weapons from Ukraine – Politico
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: