Sweden to donate 13 diesel generators to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to donate 13 diesel generators to Ukraine, which belong to Svenska kraftnät, the Scandinavian country's electricity transmission system operator.

Source: Swedish government's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: These are 13 diesel backup generators that were due to be replaced in 2024, according to Svenska kraftnät's maintenance plan.

Instead of throwing away the generators or storing them in a spare parts warehouse, they decided to transfer them to Ukraine.

Quote: "The Russian attacks on the energy system in Ukraine have been very large-scale, and the next winter will be difficult. The fact that Svenska kraftnät is now transferring 13 backup diesel generators will be of great importance," said Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch.

The generators will be able to provide electricity to hospitals or be used in the power grid to help it cope with interruptions, said Bush.

These are diesel generators with a capacity of 40 to 250 kVA.

Background:

Estonia has decided to donate equipment from Narva power plants to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian company Ignitis Gamyba is donating equipment from the Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to Ukraine.

