All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy appoints new ambassador to Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:40
Italy appoints new ambassador to Ukraine
Photo: The Italian Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter (X)

Italy has appointed Carlo Formosa, an experienced diplomat who previously headed the embassy in Portugal, as its new ambassador to Ukraine.  

Source: The Italian Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Italian embassy noted that now Carlo Formosa will head the diplomatic mission in Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

In his comments, Formosa said that he would be proud to represent Italy and work to contribute to a just peace, the future reconstruction of Ukraine and its movement towards EU membership.  

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that Ambassador Formosa, 61, has a degree in political science and has been working for the Italian Foreign Ministry since 1992, and since that initial period, he has been involved in economic cooperation with Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, and Central Asia.

In the subsequent years of his career, he worked at the embassy in Vietnam, then in Iran, after which he spent most of his time until 2017 in various positions in the Italian Foreign Ministry.  

Advertisement:

After a short period of work in the private sector, Formosa became Ambassador to Portugal in 2020 and was appointed Ambassador to Ukraine on 1 July 2024. 

Background:

  • Prior to that, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine was headed by Pier Francesco Zazo. Since 1 January this year, he has led a group of ambassadors from the Group of Seven countries to Kyiv to help implement reforms in connection with Italy's presidency of the G7 in 2024. Accordingly, the new Italian ambassador will take on the same role after he officially starts work. 
  • It is worth noting that Zazzo was one of the few ambassadors who did not leave Kyiv before or immediately after the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: