Ukrainian pilots strike storage point in Crimea on 1 July – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 13:45
Ukrainian pilots conducted a devastating strike on a storage point in temporarily occupied Crimea on Monday, 1 July 2024.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram 

Quote: "Once again, the Ukrainian aircraft ‘destroyed’ by enemy propaganda continue to successfully perform combat missions, launch missile and bomb strikes on the occupiers' positions and eliminate important military facilities in the enemy's deep rear."

Details: On 1 July, the Russians launched a ballistic strike against the Armed Forces airport in Poltava Oblast. Russian propaganda came up with headlines screaming about "many destroyed Ukrainian aircraft".

Late in the evening, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, responded emotionally to the "expert opinions" on social media. Ihnat confirmed that there was a Russian strike, and there are some losses of military equipment in the Armed Forces, but not as much as the Russians claim.

"The Air Force is doing everything to counteract the enemy, to mislead them, including through dummies and other means," said Ihnat.

At the same time, on 1 July, explosions were reported in the cities of Sevastopol and Balaklava, occupied Crimea. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, claimed that "air defence downed four targets". At the same time, local Telegram channels reported a column of smoke that rose after the explosion.

