All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions and smoke reported in Sevastopol, occupying authorities claim "air defence operation" as cause – photos, video

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 July 2024, 20:25
Explosions and smoke reported in Sevastopol, occupying authorities claim air defence operation as cause – photos, video
Screenshot: Krym.Realii

Explosions have been reported in the cities of Sevastopol and Balaklava, occupied Crimea. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, claimed that "air defence downed four targets".

Source: Krym.Realii; Krimskii Veter; Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Local media reports that the residents of Sevastopol heard explosions near Cape Fiolent. There is reportedly smoke near the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

Advertisement:
 

Razvozhaev claimed this was caused by "the operation of air defence". Russia-controlled channels back these claims as usual.

Razvozhaev claimed that Russian air defence had allegedly downed four air targets above the water area and near Balaklava.

Advertisement:

He claimed that wreckage fell on the Balaklava district and the coastal area, and information about the aftermath is being established.

At the same time local Telegram channels report smoke rising after the explosion.

Support UP or become our patron!        

Subjects: Crimeaexplosion
Advertisement:

Orbán meets with Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have technological innovation that will ease pressure on air defence – ISW

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-year-old world record

One of Ukraine's wealthiest oligarchs left Ukraine using forged documents – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence targets Russian military facilities in Donetsk Oblast – photo

Orbán seeks to shift Western attention from supporting Ukraine to peace talks – ISW

All News
Crimea
Russians install air defence system right next to beach in Sevastopol – photos
Russian air defence responds over Sevastopol 
10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Zelenskyy: We will continue to strengthen Ukrainian Navy together with UK and Netherlands
10:46
Series of explosions in Kyiv, Russian missile wreckage falls, residents call ambulance
09:59
Orbán meets with Xi Jinping to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
09:57
Russians kill 7 civilians and injure 8 in attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts
08:55
Speaker Johnson to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO Summit
08:48
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 50 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff 
08:01
Ukraine's air defence downs 3 out of 6 missiles overnight
07:16
Russia loses another 1,200 soldiers and 40 armoured combat vehicles over past day
06:52
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine
04:47
Ukrainian forces have technological innovation that will ease pressure on air defence – ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: