Explosions and smoke reported in Sevastopol, occupying authorities claim "air defence operation" as cause – photos, video

Explosions have been reported in the cities of Sevastopol and Balaklava, occupied Crimea. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, claimed that "air defence downed four targets".

Source: Krym.Realii; Krimskii Veter; Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Local media reports that the residents of Sevastopol heard explosions near Cape Fiolent. There is reportedly smoke near the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

Razvozhaev claimed this was caused by "the operation of air defence". Russia-controlled channels back these claims as usual.

Razvozhaev claimed that Russian air defence had allegedly downed four air targets above the water area and near Balaklava.

He claimed that wreckage fell on the Balaklava district and the coastal area, and information about the aftermath is being established.

At the same time local Telegram channels report smoke rising after the explosion.

