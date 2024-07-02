Ukrainian journalist and writer Stanislav Aseyev wounded in combat zone – photos

Stanislav Aseyev, Ukrainian writer and journalist, winner of the Taras Shevchenko Prize and former captive of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, has been wounded in the combat zone once again. Two months ago he was injured near Ocheretyne.

Aseyev reported his injury on social media and shared photos from the hospital.

"A miracle happened to me again. This piece of shrapnel entered my neck, missed the artery, and got stuck in soft tissue. And a fragment that got into my chest did not penetrate the lung. Another one was pulled out of my ear," he wrote.

Stanislav Aseyev was injured again. Photo: @AseyevStanislav on Twitter

Aseyev also posted a photo of the projectile fragment and his blood-stained military uniform.

"Just need to update my wardrobe," he added.

Photo: @AseyevStanislav on Twitter

Stanislav Aseyev is a Ukrainian writer, journalist, and member of PEN Ukraine. He worked as a journalist in the occupied city of Donetsk under the pseudonym Stanislav Vasin, writing for Radio Liberty and Ukrainskyi Tyzhden.

On 11 May 2017 he was kidnapped by so-called DPR forces who accused him of "spying" and illegally held him until 29 December 2019. He was later released in a prisoner swap.

Aseyev has written poetry, the autobiographical novel The Melchior Elephant, or A Man Who Thought, and The Underhill Witches, a play. He was awarded the Shevchenko National Prize, Ukraine’s highest award for culture and the arts, for his book In Isolation in 2021, and in 2022 he claimed the prize again with The Torture Camp on Paradise Street.

In 2022 he set up the Justice Initiative Fund, which collects information about Russian war criminals. In March 2024 he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

