Russia amasses troops to launch offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

The town of Hlyboke, Kharkiv Oblast, marked with a red dotted line. Photo: Screenshot from Deepstatemap

Russia has transferred additional assault units to the area near Hlyboke, Kharkiv Oblast, in preparation for an offensive operation.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces, in a comment for Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy has transferred additional assault units from the 155th Separate Guards Marines Brigade and the 18th Guards Motor Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps to near the town of Hlyboke in order to prepare for offensive operations. [Russian forces] are deploying UAVs to remotely plant mines in the area."

Details: Voloshyn also said that additional personnel from the 41st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorised Rifle Division have been transferred to the city of Murom, Russia, in order to compensate for the regiment’s current personnel shortage.

Meanwhile, assault groups from Russia’s 138th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, 109th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 6th Army, and the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps, are regrouping in order to undertake assault operations.

"It has also been confirmed that the assault detachment of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has been withdrawn for recovery. The personnel from the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps and the Akhmat Detachment have taken their positions," Voloshyn said.

