Ukraine rises in global rankings of iron and steel producers

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 July 2024, 16:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has increased its steel production by 37% and iron production by 22% in the first half of 2024.

Source: Ukrmetalurgprom, an association of Ukrainian steel and mining companies

Details: Ukraine is now the 13th largest pig iron producer and 21st largest steel producer in the world.

Ukraine produced 3.47 million tonnes of pig iron in the first half of 2024, 22.25% more than in the first half of 2023.

Steel production in Ukraine increased by 36.96% to 3.87 million tonnes during the reporting period.

Overall, global pig iron production in the first half of 2024 decreased by 1.79% to 704 million tonnes, and steel production by 0.01% to 954.7 million tonnes.

Global steel production in January-June 2024 amounted to 954.62 million tonnes, 0.01% lower than in January-June 2023 (954.74 million tonnes).

China remains the world’s leading steel and pig iron producer. The share of Chinese pig iron in global production is 61.9%, and steel 55.6% in the first half of 2024.

Background:

  • Earlier in July, the US and Mexico announced new steps to combat the circumvention of US steel and aluminium tariffs by China, Russia and other countries that supply goods to the US via Mexico.
  • In June, Interpipe Steel, a Ukrainian pipe and rail producer, expressed concern over the possible negative effects of the Ukrainian government’s new 80% electricity import requirement.

