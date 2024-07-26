Bayraktar plant to operate in Ukraine at full capacity only after war ends

The Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant will fully operate in Ukraine after the war with Russia is over.

Source: Euronews

Quote: "We are working with Baykar Makina in various dimensions, including the establishment of the plant," said Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar.

Advertisement:

The Baykar Makina plant for producing Bayraktar drones will fully operate in Ukraine after the war with Russia ends.

He said Kyiv is actively cooperating with the Turkish company in the defence sector.

The Ukrainian ambassador declined to provide details about the plant for security reasons but noted that progress in this area is noticeable. He also emphasised that Kyiv is working with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Advertisement:

Background:

The Turkish company Baykar, which manufactures the Bayraktar TB2 strike drones, is investing US$100 million in three projects in Ukraine.

Baykar, the producer of the Bayraktar TB2 strike drones, has signed an export and cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence. The signed document has become the largest export contract in Türkiye's history.

Support UP or become our patron!