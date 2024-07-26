All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bayraktar plant to operate in Ukraine at full capacity only after war ends

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 July 2024, 15:59
Bayraktar plant to operate in Ukraine at full capacity only after war ends
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant will fully operate in Ukraine after the war with Russia is over.

Source: Euronews

Quote: "We are working with Baykar Makina in various dimensions, including the establishment of the plant," said Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar. 

Advertisement:

The Baykar Makina plant for producing Bayraktar drones will fully operate in Ukraine after the war with Russia ends. 

He said Kyiv is actively cooperating with the Turkish company in the defence sector. 

The Ukrainian ambassador declined to provide details about the plant for security reasons but noted that progress in this area is noticeable. He also emphasised that Kyiv is working with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Turkish company Baykar, which manufactures the Bayraktar TB2 strike drones, is investing US$100 million in three projects in Ukraine. 
  • Baykar, the producer of the Bayraktar TB2 strike drones, has signed an export and cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence. The signed document has become the largest export contract in Türkiye's history.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: TürkiyeUkrainedrones
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Türkiye
Allegedly Ukrainian jet ski with explosives found in sea near Türkiye – video, photos
Russian suspected of blowing up military official's car in Moscow detained in Türkiye – video
Türkiye to help Ukraine recover its energy system
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: