All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia to punish military for using personal phones at front – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 July 2024, 05:08
Russia to punish military for using personal phones at front – ISW
Russian soldier with a phone. Photo: Kommersant, a Russian news outlet

The Russian State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament) adopted an amendment on 24 July that would allow Russian commanders to punish subordinates for using personal communication and navigation devices at the front.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The proposal sparked strong opposition from Russian ultranationalists and some Duma members. 

Advertisement:

Several lawmakers argued against the bill, advocating for frontline commanders to have a more significant influence on military policy decisions. 

Ultranationalist bloggers and commentators voiced widespread criticism, fearing that Russian military leaders might exploit the new rules on personal device usage to resolve personal disputes and silence legitimate grievances from soldiers. These soldiers frequently use personal devices to document and disseminate their complaints. 

Critics also raised concerns about the amendment's potential negative effects on the front lines, where Russian forces often rely on unsecured devices for essential functions such as command and control, logistics, and combat operations.

Advertisement:

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 24 July:  

  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Russian military has significantly increased its manpower and materiel commitments to the war in Ukraine over the last two and a half years, but Syrskyi's statement is not indicative of a sudden increase in the Russian military's presence in Ukraine and is instead representative of the manpower and material disadvantage that Ukrainian forces have faced for over two years.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with People's Republic of China (PRC) Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou on 24 July and discussed the war in Ukraine and the PRC's potential role in a future negotiated settlement of the war.
  • The Russian State Duma adopted an amendment on July 24 that will allow Russian commanders to punish subordinates for using personal communication and navigation devices at the frontline, drawing continued backlash from Russian ultranationalists as well as other MPs.
  • The Georgian State Security Service (SUS or SSSG) reiterated standard Kremlin information operations targeting former Georgian opposition figures and former Ukrainian law enforcement officials.
  • An assassination attempt injured a reported senior Russian military intelligence officer in Moscow City on 24 July.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced north of Kharkiv City and near Avdiivka and Donetsk City.
  • Russian officials continue efforts to entice Russians into military service with monetary incentives.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWRussiawar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
ISW
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
Kremlin legitimises persecution of those who disagree with its policy and war against Ukraine – ISW
Russian military enlistment offices offer US$1,150 to those who bring friends to sign contract – ISW
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: