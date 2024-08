Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

The map of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on 27 July. Photo: Ministry of Defence. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Russian troops attacked 145 infrastructure facilities on 27 July.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence’s media centre

Details: The Russian forces attacked the territory of 11 oblasts of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

114 settlements suffered Russian attacks.

Russia used various types of weapons, including mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, air defence systems, and tactical aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!