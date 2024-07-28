All Sections
College building in Kherson city centre burns after Russian attack – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 11:10
The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

An educational institution in Kherson came under attack from the Russian forces on the night of 28 July, and a fire broke out.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy struck the building of one of the colleges in the city centre at night, causing a fire to break out.

No one was injured."

Details: The local authorities showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Facebook.

