College building in Kherson city centre burns after Russian attack – video
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 11:10
An educational institution in Kherson came under attack from the Russian forces on the night of 28 July, and a fire broke out.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Prokudin: "The enemy struck the building of one of the colleges in the city centre at night, causing a fire to break out.
No one was injured."
Details: The local authorities showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Facebook.
