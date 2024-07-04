All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone debris causes house fire in Zhytomyr Oblast, woman injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 July 2024, 09:51
Russian drone debris causes house fire in Zhytomyr Oblast, woman injured – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched Shahed drones on Zhytomyr Oblast on the night of 3-4 July. A fire broke out when debris from a downed drone fell onto a house, and a woman was injured.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces reportedly destroyed three Shahed kamikaze drones over the territory of Zhytomyr Oblast during an air attack. 

Advertisement:

Debris from the drones caused a house to catch fire. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast. 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Bunechko said that a woman was injured as a result of the fire. She was taken to hospital.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: The Russians launched 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Ukrainian defenders managed to down 21 of them.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zhytomyr Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Zhytomyr Oblast
Russia attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast using Shahed drones
Abbot of Moscow-backed church distributed pro-Kremlin leaflets to parishioners in Zhytomyr Oblast
Russians attack infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: