Russian drone debris causes house fire in Zhytomyr Oblast, woman injured – photos

The Russians launched Shahed drones on Zhytomyr Oblast on the night of 3-4 July. A fire broke out when debris from a downed drone fell onto a house, and a woman was injured.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces reportedly destroyed three Shahed kamikaze drones over the territory of Zhytomyr Oblast during an air attack.

Advertisement:

Debris from the drones caused a house to catch fire. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Bunechko said that a woman was injured as a result of the fire. She was taken to hospital.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: The Russians launched 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Ukrainian defenders managed to down 21 of them.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!