All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's local budgets receive over US$996 million more than last year

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 15:52
Ukraine's local budgets receive over US$996 million more than last year
Stock photo: Getty Images

The general fund of local budgets received UAH 208.7 billion (about US$5.1 billion) in the first half of 2024, which is UAH 40.4 billion (approx. US$996 million) more than in the same period in 2023.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Finance

According to the report, the primary receipts of the general fund of municipal budgets (excluding intergovernmental transfers) in the first six months of the year were as follows:

Advertisement:
  • UAH 115.4 billion (about US$2.8 billion) – personal income tax (PIT);
  • UAH 33.5 billion (about US$826 million) – single tax;
  • UAH 18.5 billion (about US$456 million) – land value tax;
  • UAH 14.3 billion (about US$352 million) – corporate income tax for private businesses;
  • UAH 12 billion (about US$296 million) – excise tax;
  • UAH 4.7 billion (about US$116 million) – property tax.

"The increase in revenues of the general fund of local budgets compared to the same period in 2023 was recorded in the following [oblasts]: Mykolaiv (+30.5%), Vinnytsia (+27.8%), Zakarpattia (+27.6%), Kyiv (+27.3%), and the city of Kyiv (+35.8%)," the press service said.

The ministry noted that the increase in income in these areas is primarily due to the movement of internally displaced persons and businesses from areas where there was fighting, or from territories that were or are temporarily occupied by Russia.

As a result, the lowest income rates are seen in places where there are active hostilities or where Russia has temporarily controlled land, particularly in the oblasts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson.

Advertisement:

"Thanks to the rapid adaptation to martial law by businesses, state authorities and local governments, the general fund revenues of local budgets increased by 24% compared to the first half of 2023," the report said.

Background: 

In the first half of 2024, the gaming industry contributed UAH 8.4 billion (about US$207 million) to the budget in taxes, nearly three times higher than in the same period in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: