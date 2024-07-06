NATO seeks to build practical cooperation with South Korea in issues regarding Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance and South Korea will discuss ways to build practical cooperation on Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Washington on 9-11 July.

Source: European Pravda; Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming NATO summit in Washington

Jens Stoltenberg says that at the NATO summit in Washington, the Alliance will develop practical cooperation with "flagship projects" on Ukraine, as well as new and cyber technologies, and will discuss cooperation with South Korea in the defence industry.

Quote from Jens Stoltenberg: "The flagship projects are about several things. Partly about medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. We're also looking into how we can expand the exchange of intelligence information with South Korea."

Stoltenberg stressed the importance of cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners at a time when Russia continues the war in Ukraine with the support of North Korea, Iran and China.

Quote from NATO Secretary General: "Iran and North Korea are fuelling Russia’s war with drones and shells. China is propping up Russia’s war economy and providing microelectronics and other dual-use goods for Russia’s war.

The closer that authoritarian actors align, the more important it is that we work closely with our friends in the Indo-Pacific."

Background:

The South Korean government recently stated that it will review its position on the supply of weapons to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia signed a treaty that provides for a mutual obligation to provide immediate military assistance if one of them is attacked.

Chang Ho-jin, South Korea's National Security Adviser, said that the country will determine the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine depending on how Russia will build relations with the DPRK.

Previously, Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, discussed the deepening cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK with the South Korean foreign minister.

