Zelenskyy: We're working with our partners to enhance protection for Ukrainian cities and villages – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is working with its partners to come up with ways to protect Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian attacks.

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia has deployed 600 guided aerial bombs, more than 60 Shahed drones, and nearly 40 missiles to attack Ukraine this week alone.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have further reinforced our air shield this week. We are grateful to Germany and the US! Ukrainian Patriots (anti-air systems – ed.) will be able to perform even better in defending [Ukraine] from Russian terror.

But in order to protect all of our cities and villages, in order to truly defeat Russian terror, we need more concrete solutions. Next week we will work with our partners to find those solutions, we’re already working on that."

