DeepState: Ukraine's defence forces push Russians back in Hlyboke

The Russians have advanced near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukraine's defence forces are pushing them back in Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Pishchane, Yevhenivka, Pivnichne, near Lozuvatske, Makiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Chasiv Yar, and Kalynivka."

Details: The updated DeepState map also indicates that Ukraine's defence forces are pushing the Russians back in Hlyboke.

