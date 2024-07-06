All Sections
Russians kill one more resident of Kherson Oblast over day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 22:50
Dniprovske village in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot: deepstatemap

A local resident was killed in the shelling of Dniprovske village in Kherson Oblast on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the village of Dniprovske of Bilozerka hromada came under enemy artillery fire. (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)

Unfortunately, a local resident succumbed to his injuries. His identity is currently being established."

Details: Earlier, Prokudin reported that on Saturday, the Russians attacked Odradokamianka, Beryslav district. A 43-year-old man was fatally injured and died on the spot.

Background:

  • On Saturday, a man and a woman were killed in the village of Khreshchenivka in Kherson Oblast in the Russian attack.

