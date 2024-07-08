Foreign ambassadors come to Okhmatdyt hospital, which was targeted by Russia – photos, video

Foreign ambassadors visit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv which was attacked by Russian missiles on 8 July.

Source: European Pravda; French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere and his Italian counterpart Carlo Firmosa on X (Twitter)

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it had organised a visit by 33 heads of diplomatic missions currently operating in Ukraine.

Among them are the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of the EU, NATO, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, the Holy See, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Türkiye.

French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere wrote about his visit to Okhmatdyt after the attack, stressing that Russia will be held responsible for its attacks on civilian infrastructure.

A l'hôpital pour enfants @anest_ohmatdyt après les frappes pour affirmer au min Lyashko, au dir Zhovnir, aux équipes, aux patients et aux familles de victimes la solidarité de la 🇨🇵. Cet hôpital a développé 1 excellente coopération avec Necker. Le drapeau 🇺🇦 reste debout. pic.twitter.com/0soevhzSrS July 8, 2024

Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa, who recently started a mission to Ukraine, also visited the hospital and condemned Russia's "barbaric and cowardly actions".

"My condolences to the families of the victims: we stand with Ukraine," he added, sharing a video with foreign ambassadors at Okhmatdyt.

L'Amb. #Formosa visita l'ospedale pediatrico @anest_ohmatdyt, colpito oggi dai missili russi. La clinica è stata beneficiaria di progetti della @cooperazione_it. Ferma condanna per un atto barbaro e vile. Vicinanza ai famigliari delle vittime: siamo sempre a fianco dell'#Ucraina. pic.twitter.com/kTuCRZ5WgL — Italy in Ukraine (@italyinukr) July 8, 2024

Large-scale Russian airstrikes this morning killed at least 37 people and injured 170 in the city of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The United States and the European Union support the investigation of the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital as a war crime committed by Russia.

