Foreign ambassadors come to Okhmatdyt hospital, which was targeted by Russia – photos, video

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 July 2024, 22:47
Foreign ambassadors come to Okhmatdyt hospital, which was targeted by Russia – photos, video
Photo: French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere on X (Twitter)

Foreign ambassadors visit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv which was attacked by Russian missiles on 8 July.

Source: European Pravda; French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere and his Italian counterpart Carlo Firmosa on X (Twitter)

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it had organised a visit by 33 heads of diplomatic missions currently operating in Ukraine.

Among them are the heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of the EU, NATO, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, the Holy See, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Türkiye.

French Ambassador Gaël Veyssiere wrote about his visit to Okhmatdyt after the attack, stressing that Russia will be held responsible for its attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Italian Ambassador Carlo Formosa, who recently started a mission to Ukraine, also visited the hospital and condemned Russia's "barbaric and cowardly actions".

"My condolences to the families of the victims: we stand with Ukraine," he added, sharing a video with foreign ambassadors at Okhmatdyt.

Large-scale Russian airstrikes this morning killed at least 37 people and injured 170 in the city of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The United States and the European Union support the investigation of the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital as a war crime committed by Russia.

Subjects: diplomatic ties
