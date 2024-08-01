All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 August 2024, 21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
Jake Sullivan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison in February, was supposed to be part of a prisoner exchange deal between the West and Russia.

Source: Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, at a briefing on 1 August, European Pravda reports

Details: Sullivan said that the United States "had been working with our partners on a deal that would have included Alexei Navalny, and, unfortunately, he died."

Advertisement:

Navalny's political associates had previously spoken about the deal to exchange him. 

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.
  • The US intelligence services believe that Russian leader Vladimir Putin likely did not order the murder of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
  • On Thursday, Türkiye officially confirmed the exchange of 26 prisoners held in prisons in seven different countries: the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus.
  • Among others, The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan, German citizen Rico Krieger, who was imprisoned in Belarus, and Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin were released.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NavalnyRussiaWestexchange
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Navalny
EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia due to Navalny death
EU ambassadors approve new sanctions against those involved in Navalny's death – media
Navalny's associates reveal inside of Putin's "palace" – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: