Fire in the House of Children's Arts. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

The Russians fired a missile at Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, on 10 August at 23:55.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians hit the House of Children's Arts in the city.

The roof of the two-storey administrative building caught fire.

No one was injured.

