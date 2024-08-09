Russians attack Kupiansk district overnight, causing fires and injuring people – photos
Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 8 August and on the night of 8-9 August, causing fires and injuring several people.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from the State Emergency Service: "According to early reports, three people were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy large-scale attack on residential areas of Kupiansk and nearby settlements.
High-rise buildings, private households and commercial facilities were also damaged."
Details: The State Emergency Service noted that rescue workers were working under constant fire.
Syniehubov said that four residents had been injured.
He also said that the Russians attacked Kupiansk around 23:00 on 8 August, setting a house on fire and injuring a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man.
A two-storey shop was also on fire in the town. In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the roof of a house caught fire due to the attacks.
At 00:25, the Russians bombarded Kupiansk again, injuring a 44-year-old man.
