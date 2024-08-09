All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk district overnight, causing fires and injuring people – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 August 2024, 09:03
Russians attack Kupiansk district overnight, causing fires and injuring people – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 8 August and on the night of 8-9 August, causing fires and injuring several people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "According to early reports, three people were injured as a result of a nighttime enemy large-scale attack on residential areas of Kupiansk and nearby settlements.

High-rise buildings, private households and commercial facilities were also damaged."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that rescue workers were working under constant fire.

Syniehubov said that four residents had been injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

He also said that the Russians attacked Kupiansk around 23:00 on 8 August, setting a house on fire and injuring a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man.

A two-storey shop was also on fire in the town. In Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, the roof of a house caught fire due to the attacks.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At 00:25, the Russians bombarded Kupiansk again, injuring a 44-year-old man.

