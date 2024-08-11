We document all locations Russia launches missiles from, every strike deserves a response – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine documents all the locations Russia carries out missile strikes from, and each of such strikes deserves a just response.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Last night, our warriors shot down over fifty Shahed drones. There were also four ballistic missiles – the Russians launched them from Voronezh Oblast.

We document all locations from which the Russian army launches strikes – including Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast, and other areas. Since the beginning of this summer alone, almost 2,000 strikes have been made on our Sumy Oblast from districts of just Kursk Oblast: artillery, mortars, drones. We also document every missile strike. And every one of these strikes deserves a [proper] response."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that one of the North Korean missiles killed two people in Kyiv Oblast on 11 August – a father and his four-year-old son. Three more civilians were injured.

Quote: "Our experts have precisely identified the type of missile, and we know the exact area of Russian territory from which it was launched. It is entirely fair for Ukrainians to be able to respond to this terror in the way necessary to stop it. With appropriate long-range strikes on missile launch sites in Russia, with appropriate destruction of Russian military logistics. Terror must always be defeated – this is the fundamental principle of protecting life.

And this is what we will continue to talk about with our partners – just as air defence protects lives, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will save thousands of human lives."

More details: Zelenskyy added that strengthening the Ukrainian air defence and attack aircraft remains a priority.

"Much, indeed much, has already been done to improve our defence capabilities, but not everything we need is in place yet. We do not stop working with our partners to acquire more air defence systems and to ensure better quality training and supplies for all units of our skies' defenders," he said.

