All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We document all locations Russia launches missiles from, every strike deserves a response – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 21:12
We document all locations Russia launches missiles from, every strike deserves a response – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine documents all the locations Russia carries out missile strikes from, and each of such strikes deserves a just response.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Last night, our warriors shot down over fifty Shahed drones. There were also four ballistic missiles – the Russians launched them from Voronezh Oblast.

Advertisement:

We document all locations from which the Russian army launches strikes – including Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast, and other areas. Since the beginning of this summer alone, almost 2,000 strikes have been made on our Sumy Oblast from districts of just Kursk Oblast: artillery, mortars, drones. We also document every missile strike. And every one of these strikes deserves a [proper] response."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that one of the North Korean missiles killed two people in Kyiv Oblast on 11 August – a father and his four-year-old son. Three more civilians were injured.

Quote: "Our experts have precisely identified the type of missile, and we know the exact area of Russian territory from which it was launched. It is entirely fair for Ukrainians to be able to respond to this terror in the way necessary to stop it. With appropriate long-range strikes on missile launch sites in Russia, with appropriate destruction of Russian military logistics. Terror must always be defeated – this is the fundamental principle of protecting life.

Advertisement:

And this is what we will continue to talk about with our partners – just as air defence protects lives, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will save thousands of human lives."

More details: Zelenskyy added that strengthening the Ukrainian air defence and attack aircraft remains a priority.

"Much, indeed much, has already been done to improve our defence capabilities, but not everything we need is in place yet. We do not stop working with our partners to acquire more air defence systems and to ensure better quality training and supplies for all units of our skies' defenders," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyymissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces measures to reinforce Ukraine's religious independence from Russia
Zelenskyy says he spoke to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief about bringing war to aggressor state
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: