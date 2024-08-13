All Sections
Russia copies Ukrainian robotic turret and renames it

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 21:40
Russia copies Ukrainian robotic turret and renames it
Remotely controlled turret Shablia in a lighter version. Photo: Defence Express

The Russians have replicated the concept and implementation of the Shablia (Ukrainian for "sabre") robotic turret, which has been used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014.

Source: Defence Express

Details: The Russians have introduced a remote-controlled machine gun turret called Chapay, which resembles the Ukrainian-made robotic turret.

The Chapay was reportedly demonstrated at the so-called Army 2024 defence forum in Moscow for the first time. The development was presented by the Era investment fund, which finances Russian arms developers, journalists write.

As the photos from the exhibition show, the Russians have completely replicated both the concept and implementation of the Shablia turret. Since September 2023, it has been approved for use at the front by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, these turrets have been deployed on the line of contact since early into the war, i.e. at least since 2015.

The Russian design, which uses wires, is remotely controlled and employs an optical sighting module. It is also adapted for different machine guns. At present, the Chapay is only an exhibition model. It is not known whether Russia has managed to establish mass production of it.

Background:

  • Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and approved about 20 models of armoured combat vehicles with mine and ambush protection for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
  • Ukrainian manufacturers will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the country's military in 2024.

weapons
