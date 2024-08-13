Russia copies Ukrainian robotic turret and renames it

The Russians have replicated the concept and implementation of the Shablia (Ukrainian for "sabre") robotic turret, which has been used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014.

Details: The Russians have introduced a remote-controlled machine gun turret called Chapay, which resembles the Ukrainian-made robotic turret.

The Chapay was reportedly demonstrated at the so-called Army 2024 defence forum in Moscow for the first time. The development was presented by the Era investment fund, which finances Russian arms developers, journalists write.

As the photos from the exhibition show, the Russians have completely replicated both the concept and implementation of the Shablia turret. Since September 2023, it has been approved for use at the front by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, these turrets have been deployed on the line of contact since early into the war, i.e. at least since 2015.

The Russian design, which uses wires, is remotely controlled and employs an optical sighting module. It is also adapted for different machine guns. At present, the Chapay is only an exhibition model. It is not known whether Russia has managed to establish mass production of it.

