Ukrainian manufacturers cover 70% of arms contracts value for country's military

Ukrainian manufacturers will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the country's military in 2024.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Defence

Details: Deputy Minister of Defence Dmytro Klimenkov said that the 70% share provided by Ukrainian producers may vary depending on the needs and capabilities of production.

"The Defence Procurement Agency has already signed more than 20 contracts with global arms manufacturers from 10 countries, mainly from Europe and the US," Klimenkov said.

The agency only signs contracts for weapons that have been certified by the Ministry of Defence.

"Equipment that is in great demand on the battlefield is certified much faster," said Maryna Bezrukova, head of the Defence Procurement Agency.

She also explained that the timeframe for delivering equipment to combat units depends on the supply and logistics conditions. For example, the purchased DJI Mavic UAVs are quickly delivered to the line of contact, while the production of new equipment takes longer.

"The Agency is making every effort to minimise the bureaucratic nature of these processes so that the necessary equipment and weapons arrive at the line of contact on time. This helps [us] increase the efficiency of defence procurement and strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities," Bezrukova added.

The defence ministry has certified and approved the use of a Ukrainian-made infantry flamethrower.

The Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has signed contracts with 102 domestic suppliers, 45% of which are UAV manufacturers.

