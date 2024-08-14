All Sections
Russian drone wreckage hits infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast

Oleksii PavlyshWednesday, 14 August 2024, 09:13

The Russians attacked Zhytomyr Oblast with kamikaze drones on the night of 13-14 August, hitting one of the infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian air defence shot down three Shahed attack drones.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "The wreckage damaged private buildings. There were no casualties.

The consequences of the air attack were dealt with by the appropriate emergency services," Bunechko said.

Background:

  • On the evening of 13 August, Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukraine from several directions at once.

Shahed droneZhytomyr Oblast
