All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs 30 out of 38 Russian attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 07:22
Ukrainian air defence downs 30 out of 38 Russian attack drones overnight
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 38 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 12-13 August. Ukrainian air defence has destroyed 30 Russian drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Background: On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from several directions. The air-raid warning was in place until 07:15 on 13 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Shahed drone
Ukrainian forces respond to Russian Shahed UAV attack until noon: over 50 drones destroyed
Around 10 Shahed UAVs shot down over Kyiv, no damage reported in city
Ukrainian air defence downs all 27 Russian attack drones overnight – Air Force Commander
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: