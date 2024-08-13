Ukrainian air defence downs 30 out of 38 Russian attack drones overnight

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 38 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 12-13 August. Ukrainian air defence has destroyed 30 Russian drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Background: On the evening of 12 August, Russian troops launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from several directions. The air-raid warning was in place until 07:15 on 13 August.

