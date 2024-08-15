Ukraine prepares humanitarian corridor for civilians from Kursk Oblast to Sumy, no requests from Russia so far

Ukraine is working on organising a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, controlled by Ukrainian forces, to the city of Sumy.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Quote: "We are currently discussing with the military a possible route of a humanitarian corridor for civilians from Kursk Oblast to the city of Sumy."

Advertisement:

Details: Vereshchuk added that there is a possibility to organise a humanitarian corridor "into Russian territory", but only on condition of receiving an official request from the Russian side.

"So far we have not received such a request," she stated.

Support UP or become our patron!