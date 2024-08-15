2,300 ships carrying over 60 million tonnes of cargo used Ukraine's Black Sea corridor over last year

A total of 2,300 ships carrying over 60 million tonnes of cargo have used Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor since July 2023. [The corridor was created as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a Russian-Ukrainian agreement brokered by the UN and Türkiye and launched on 22 July 2022 to enable ships to transport grain from three Ukrainian ports – ed.]

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for Ukraine’s Navy, on the air on the Freedom TV channel, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Pletenchuk said that the grain corridor is used by European countries, with Spain leading among them, and countries in the Global South.

"Anyway, the corridor is still working. A total of 2,300 ships carrying 60 million tonnes [of cargo] have used the sea corridor.

This is not the only route ships can travel. And yes, it requires daily work to guarantee the safety [of ships using the corridor]. This concerns both mine safety and counter-sabotage security and security against other types of threats. Certain agencies have to oversee and support [the ships using the corridor]. As you can see, all this is happening as a matter of routine now," Pletenchuk said.

Background:

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July 2023.

On 10 August 2023, Ukraine created temporary corridors in the Black Sea to enable the safe passage of trade ships heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

In January 2024, Ukraine reached pre-war naval export volumes thanks to the sea corridors it created.

