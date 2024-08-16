All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Ombudsman explains idea of evacuating civilians from Russia's Kursk Oblast to Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 August 2024, 13:35
Ukrainian Ombudsman explains idea of evacuating civilians from Russia's Kursk Oblast to Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has stressed that the Ukrainian authorities should take care of the civilian population of the territories of Russia’s Kursk Oblast under Ukraine’s control. Nonetheless, Kyiv does not expect many people to evacuate to Ukraine.

Source: Lubinets on the air with Radio Liberty, commenting on the criticism of the initiative 

Quote: "I understand that our society can interpret Ukraine's efforts to fulfil its international obligations differently, but we are different from Russians because we are a civilised nation, a democratic nation.

Advertisement:

And for all the critics of such actions, I want to remind you that all international partners continue to help Ukraine precisely because they see the difference. As soon as we show that we may behave in an uncivilised way, in a way like Russians do, then we can forget about military support."

Details: Lubinets said that Ukraine would not create special camps in Ukraine for civilians from Russia's Kursk Oblast who want to evacuate.

He also said that he does not see any threats to the safety of civilians from Kursk Oblast in the territory of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

"We don't expect many people to come to us, if at all. But I am not worried about the danger to civilians from Kursk Oblast... We have offered each and every resident of Kursk Oblast to evacuate from this territory if they wish. Ukraine will open humanitarian corridors. Either to the territory controlled by the Russian Federation or to the territory of independent Ukraine. This should be the choice of any civilian who is currently there. We are definitely not going to violate their rights," Lubinets added.

Lubinets said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already voluntarily providing humanitarian supplies to civilians in Kursk Oblast. When asked where people who may potentially want to leave Russia’s Kursk Oblast for Ukraine will be accommodated, Lubinets did not answer directly, but he said that Ukraine has long had the infrastructure ready.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastevacuationwarhuman rights
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Air Force posts combat footage from Kursk Oblast – video
Russia threatens Italian journalists over video report from Kursk Oblast
The Russians are losing reserves and logistics in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: