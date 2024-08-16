Ukrainian Ombudsman explains idea of evacuating civilians from Russia's Kursk Oblast to Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has stressed that the Ukrainian authorities should take care of the civilian population of the territories of Russia’s Kursk Oblast under Ukraine’s control. Nonetheless, Kyiv does not expect many people to evacuate to Ukraine.

Source: Lubinets on the air with Radio Liberty, commenting on the criticism of the initiative

Quote: "I understand that our society can interpret Ukraine's efforts to fulfil its international obligations differently, but we are different from Russians because we are a civilised nation, a democratic nation.

And for all the critics of such actions, I want to remind you that all international partners continue to help Ukraine precisely because they see the difference. As soon as we show that we may behave in an uncivilised way, in a way like Russians do, then we can forget about military support."

Details: Lubinets said that Ukraine would not create special camps in Ukraine for civilians from Russia's Kursk Oblast who want to evacuate.

He also said that he does not see any threats to the safety of civilians from Kursk Oblast in the territory of Ukraine.

"We don't expect many people to come to us, if at all. But I am not worried about the danger to civilians from Kursk Oblast... We have offered each and every resident of Kursk Oblast to evacuate from this territory if they wish. Ukraine will open humanitarian corridors. Either to the territory controlled by the Russian Federation or to the territory of independent Ukraine. This should be the choice of any civilian who is currently there. We are definitely not going to violate their rights," Lubinets added.

Lubinets said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already voluntarily providing humanitarian supplies to civilians in Kursk Oblast. When asked where people who may potentially want to leave Russia’s Kursk Oblast for Ukraine will be accommodated, Lubinets did not answer directly, but he said that Ukraine has long had the infrastructure ready.

