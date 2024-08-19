Finnish volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

Ville Mykkänen, a 26-year-old Finnish volunteer, was killed in action in Ukraine while fighting on the Ukrainian side.

Source: Yle, a Finnish broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mykkänen lost his life in early August in Luhansk Oblast.

The soldier’s family requested that the information of his death be made public.

Quote: "The family wanted Ville not to remain an unknown soldier," said Juha Creus, Executive Director of the Association of Combatants.

Prior to his trip to Ukraine, Mykkänen led the youth division of the Northern Pohjanmaa centrist party. He chose to travel to Ukraine at the end of autumn 2023.

Mykkänen became the fifth Finn to lose his life in the full-fledged Russian-Ukrainian war.

Background:

It was revealed at the end of July that the fourth volunteer fighter from Finland had been killed in combat north of Donetsk.

Jussi Tanner, the chief of the Finnish Foreign Ministry's consular department, told Yle in February that approximately 20-30 Finns are fighting on the Ukrainian front. The media had reported that there could be up to fifty.

