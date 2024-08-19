Germany hands over short-range variation of IRIS-T system to Ukraine
Monday, 19 August 2024, 14:01
The German government has updated information on military assistance provided to Ukraine, reporting, among other things, on the transfer of an IRIS-T SLS air defence system to Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda with reference to data published on the German government's website
Details: The amendments indicate that the latest batch of aid for Ukraine includes:
- An IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;
- 14,000 155-mm artillery rounds;
- 10 surface drones;
- 26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
- explosive ordnance disposal equipment;
- 6 highly mobile engineering excavators;
- Bergepanzer 2 armoured repair and recovery vehicle with spare parts;
- 55,000 first aid kits;
- 700 MK 556 assault rifles;
- 10 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with ammunition;
- 50 CR 308 assault rifles.
Background:
- On 17 August, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that the current budget planning by the German federal government does not include provisions for further funding to support Ukraine.
- At Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request, no further applications from Germany's Federal Defence Ministry for military assistance to Ukraine will be approved.
- At the same time, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that these reports were incorrect and manipulative.
- Oleksii Makieiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, warned that Germany's costs would be much higher if Ukraine loses the war against Russia.
