Germany hands over short-range variation of IRIS-T system to Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaMonday, 19 August 2024, 14:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German government has updated information on military assistance provided to Ukraine, reporting, among other things, on the transfer of an IRIS-T SLS air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to data published on the German government's website

Details: The amendments indicate that the latest batch of aid for Ukraine includes: 

  • An IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;
  • 14,000 155-mm artillery rounds;
  • 10 surface drones;
  • 26 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;
  • explosive ordnance disposal equipment;
  • 6 highly mobile engineering excavators;
  • Bergepanzer 2 armoured repair and recovery vehicle with spare parts;
  • 55,000 first aid kits;
  • 700 MK 556 assault rifles;
  • 10 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with ammunition;
  • 50 CR 308 assault rifles.

Background:

  • On 17 August, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that the current budget planning by the German federal government does not include provisions for further funding to support Ukraine.
  • At Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request, no further applications from Germany's Federal Defence Ministry for military assistance to Ukraine will be approved.
  • At the same time, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that these reports were incorrect and manipulative.
  • Oleksii Makieiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, warned that Germany's costs would be much higher if Ukraine loses the war against Russia.

