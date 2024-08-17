Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, has stated that claims that the German government is halting military aid to Ukraine are incorrect and manipulative.

Source: Tykhyi in a comment to the Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Reports about Germany stopping its military assistance to Ukraine are incorrect. This is the same manipulation as the earlier reports about aid for the next year being halved."

Details: Tykhyi added that Germany is currently drawing up its budget, a process which is being closely monitored by Ukraine. He said the budget is expected to be approved in November, and the extent of Germany’s support for Ukraine in the coming year will not be known until then.

"At the moment, as in the previous year, the German government plans to include a certain amount of aid to Ukraine in the draft budget. It is similar to the amount envisaged last year at this stage of the budget process. Last year, this amount increased at the parliamentary stage when the budget was passed in the autumn," Tykhyi stated.

The foreign ministry spokesman said Kyiv continues to work with its German partners to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine. "We emphasise that every euro invested in strengthening the defence capabilities of our country is a contribution to the security of the whole of Europe amid Russian aggression," he stressed.

Tykhyi added that Ukraine is grateful to Germany, which remains its leading European supporter. He also noted that German assistance has already saved thousands of lives in Ukraine and is crucial for protecting lives in the future.

"We hope that the German government will find a way to provide additional funding for the needs of Ukraine's defence forces this year," Tykhyi said.

He also expressed hope for a speedy and non-bureaucratic implementation of the G7 leaders’ decision to utilise the proceeds of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"We believe that these funds should not replace but supplement the ongoing European and German assistance," he said.

Background:

On 17 August, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that the current budget planning by the German federal government does not include provisions for further funding to support Ukraine.

At Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request, no further applications from Germany's Federal Defence Ministry for military assistance to Ukraine will be approved.

It was recently reported that the leaders of the German government coalition had reached a final compromise on the 2025 budget.

Both the old and the new draft budgets imply that military aid for Ukraine will be cut by about half, from €8 billion to €4 billion.

