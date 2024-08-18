All Sections
Ukrainian ambassador urges Germany not to cut aid to Kyiv

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 18 August 2024, 12:18
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Oleksii Makieiev (right). Photo: Getty Images

Oleksii Makieiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, has urged Berlin not to cut military aid to Kyiv. He noted that European security depends on Germany's political will to continue playing a leading role in supporting Ukraine.

Source: Makieiev in a comment to German newspaper Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We hope that the federal government will find ways to fund our common security needs for this year and that the Bundestag will put its foot down strongly and clearly regarding the 2025 budget."

Details: The ambassador warns that the costs will be much higher if Ukraine loses the war against Russia.

Background

  • On 17 August, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported that the current budget planning by the German federal government does not include provisions for further funding to support Ukraine.
  • At Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request, no further applications from Germany's Federal Defence Ministry for military assistance to Ukraine will be approved.
  • At the same time, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stated that these reports were incorrect and manipulative.

Germanyaid for Ukrainewar
Germany
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations
German government fails to fund promised IRIS-T air defence system – media
