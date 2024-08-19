All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces already control almost 100 settlements in Russia – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 19 August 2024, 21:34
Ukraine's Armed Forces already control almost 100 settlements in Russia – Zelenskyy
Territory controlled by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast is marked in grey. Photo: DeepState map

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian defence forces control more than 1,250 square kilometres of Russian territory, or 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions Wartime Diplomacy: Resilience, Weapons, Victory on Monday

Quote: "Ukrainian warriors continue the defensive operation in the designated areas of Kursk Oblast. As of today, our forces control over 1,250 square kilometres of the enemy's territory and 92 settlements. The strengthening of our positions, the stabilisation of designated areas, and the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine are ongoing."

Details: The president said the operation was the "largest investment" in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity. "We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation, and this is a significant result, this is one of our goals, and our actions continue," he said

Zelenskyy noted that he could not speak openly about which units were involved in the operation in Kursk Oblast. "At present, the Russian border area opposite our Sumy Oblast has been mostly cleared of Russian military presence. And this is also one of our operation's goals, tactical goals," he added.

Background: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) observed that Ukrainian forces continued to advance along the entire line of contact in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 18 August and have made some progress south-east of the town of Sudzha. 

