Zaporizhzhia agrees to compensate US$4,81 million for damaged and destroyed houses

Residents of Zaporizhzhia have submitted more than 1,900 applications for compensation for damaged and destroyed property under the E-Reconstruction programme.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ivan Fedorov reports that compensation for damaged houses has been approved for more than 950 applicants, with a total amount of UAH 67.3 million (roughly US$4,81).

102 applications for compensation for destroyed housing have been approved, with a total amount of UAH 128.1 million (roughly US$3,08).

Fedorov also noted that the majority of applicants are from Zaporizhzhia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

