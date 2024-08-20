All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zaporizhzhia agrees to compensate US$4,81 million for damaged and destroyed houses

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 20 August 2024, 13:23
Zaporizhzhia agrees to compensate US$4,81 million for damaged and destroyed houses
Stock photo: Getty Images

Residents of Zaporizhzhia have submitted more than 1,900 applications for compensation for damaged and destroyed property under the E-Reconstruction programme.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ivan Fedorov reports that compensation for damaged houses has been approved for more than 950 applicants, with a total amount of UAH 67.3 million (roughly US$4,81).

Advertisement:

102 applications for compensation for destroyed housing have been approved, with a total amount of UAH 128.1 million (roughly US$3,08).

Fedorov also noted that the majority of applicants are from Zaporizhzhia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast 470 times in one day
IAEA experts heard explosions around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site over past week
Building a new life: how people who fled to Zaporizhzhia from Russian-occupied Melitopol, Berdiansk and Tokmak stay connected to the cities they left behind
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: