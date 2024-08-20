Ukrainian forces begin to experience "shell hunger" after start of Kursk operation – FT

The Financial Times has written that since the start of the Ukrainian military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian units that are holding back Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast have returned to rationing shells.

Source: Financial Times

Quote: "One Ukrainian artillery brigade commander in Ukraine’s east told the Financial Times that part of the reason for the Russian advance was Kyiv moving its scarce resources north.

His troops were back to rationing shells for their canons – the first time since US aid to Ukraine was held up by Congress – because ammunition had been reallocated for the incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast."

Details: The Financial Times quoted an unnamed senior official as saying that even a few days before the start of the Kursk operation, the defences in Donetsk Oblast were "showing cracks".

"Russian soldiers are still grinding their way through Ukrainian defences, capturing villages and towns and bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of complete control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine", the article says.

The Financial Times, citing officials involved in the operation, noted that Ukraine had deployed more than 10,000 troops, including many elite landing troops and mechanised brigades, from Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts to support the Kursk operation.

In particular, at least 20 Ukrainian units took part in the Kursk operation, some of which were supposed to be reserve forces to help reinforce defence lines and provide respite for troops on the main front lines.

The Financial Times sources also pointed out that officers and soldiers on the eastern fronts participating in the Kursk operation were facing even longer deployments on the front line without rotation.

"Nobody can ask [for a rotational break] now. We were the reserves but now we are here [in Kursk Oblast]", a soldier said.

The Financial Times, citing information from open-source analyst Naalsio, noted that Ukraine had already lost 51 pieces of military equipment in the Kursk operation, including German-supplied Marder armoured personnel carriers, US-made Stryker vehicles and HIMARS rocket launchers. In comparison, Russia has reportedly lost 27 pieces of military equipment.

At the same time, the Financial Times pointed out that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stressed that the eastern front is as important as the Kursk operation.

