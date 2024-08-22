All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against pro-Russian media people and Russian-appointed "head of Donetsk" for 10 years

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 August 2024, 02:22
Zelenskyy extends sanctions against pro-Russian media people and Russian-appointed head of Donetsk for 10 years
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defence Council from 21 August and extending sanctions for 10 years against blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of treason; his wife Olha Sharii (Bondarenko); the editor-in-chief of the Strana media outlet Ihor Huzhva; Denis Pushilin, the so-called Head of the "Donetsk People’s Republic", and several other individuals.

Source: decree published on Ukraine's President's Office website

Details: The sanctions involve the annulment or suspension of licences and other permits required for certain types of activities; a ban on the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights, and blocking of access to web resources and social media pages associated with the listed individuals.

Advertisement:

Sharii.Net LLC; the Foundation for the Historical Perspective; Joint Stock Company Business News Media; Lasmak LLC; Madzheri LLC; Smart Media Network LLC; Versiia LLC; ANNA-News LLC; ERA-Media LLC, SKEPTIK and others are among the legal entities affected by the extended sanctions. 

Their assets, domains, subdomains and websites have been blocked, and they are prohibited from using Ukraine's radio frequency spectrum.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security and Defence Council decision imposing sanctions against several individuals, including Anatolii Sharii and Ihor Huzhva, on 21 August 2021.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

sanctionshigh treason
Advertisement:

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race

Ukraine crosses Putin's red lines again, but he just blinks – The Washington Post

One year since death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Juice, his mother sits in F-16 fighter jet in his honour – video

Zelenskyy reveals details about Ukrainian drone missile Palianytsia

Telegram app founder Durov detained in France

Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

All News
sanctions
Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom facilitates additional income for Russia through branch in Netherlands
Ukrainian government proposes new types of sanctions
Swiss authorities freeze US$1.5 billion of Russian senator's assets
RECENT NEWS
13:26
Russian Embassy in France requests access to detained billionaire Pavel Durov
13:17
Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo
13:01
Russian troops remain trapped at aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months
12:40
Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity
12:20
Russians hit Sumy Oblast 261 times over past 24 hours: 4 civilians killed, 13 more injured – photos
11:35
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race
11:33
China outraged by new US sanctions against Chinese companies helping Russia
10:56
Ukraine crosses Putin's red lines again, but he just blinks – The Washington Post
10:42
One year since death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Juice, his mother sits in F-16 fighter jet in his honour – video
10:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: