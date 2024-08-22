Zelenskyy extends sanctions against pro-Russian media people and Russian-appointed "head of Donetsk" for 10 years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defence Council from 21 August and extending sanctions for 10 years against blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of treason; his wife Olha Sharii (Bondarenko); the editor-in-chief of the Strana media outlet Ihor Huzhva; Denis Pushilin, the so-called Head of the "Donetsk People’s Republic", and several other individuals.

Source: decree published on Ukraine's President's Office website

Details: The sanctions involve the annulment or suspension of licences and other permits required for certain types of activities; a ban on the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights, and blocking of access to web resources and social media pages associated with the listed individuals.

Advertisement:

Sharii.Net LLC; the Foundation for the Historical Perspective; Joint Stock Company Business News Media; Lasmak LLC; Madzheri LLC; Smart Media Network LLC; Versiia LLC; ANNA-News LLC; ERA-Media LLC, SKEPTIK and others are among the legal entities affected by the extended sanctions.

Their assets, domains, subdomains and websites have been blocked, and they are prohibited from using Ukraine's radio frequency spectrum.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security and Defence Council decision imposing sanctions against several individuals, including Anatolii Sharii and Ihor Huzhva, on 21 August 2021.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!