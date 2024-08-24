All Sections
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of Rome Statute

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 24 August 2024, 12:11
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Source: European Pravda

Details: The bill's card on the Verkhovna Rada's website contains notes that on 23 August, the law was sent to the president for his signature, and on 24 August, it was returned with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's signature, and the act was sent out. 

Background:

  • The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday, 21 August, which will mean Ukraine's full accession to the ICC.
  • Ukraine signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but has not ratified it since then, even though a decision of the National Security and Defence Council in 2015 recognised the need for ratification. One reason given was the fear that the ICC could prosecute Ukrainian citizens.
  • Ukraine is ratifying the Rome Statute with a separate declaration, under which, for seven years after the entry into force of the ratification law, "Ukraine does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court over its nationals for crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute". It is not yet clear how this provision will work, given that Ukraine has already granted the ICC the right to investigate crimes committed on its territory.

