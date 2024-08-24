All Sections
Zelenskyy promotes Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi to the rank of general

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 13:06
Zelenskyy promotes Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi to the rank of general
Syrskyi. Stock photo: Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to the rank of general.

Source: a decree of Ukraine’s president

Quote: "Colonel General Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shall be promoted to the rank of General."

Details: The decree No. 580 is dated 23 August 2024. Prior to this, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held the rank of Colonel General.

Background:

  • On 22 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Sumy Oblast, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured another settlement in Kursk Oblast, Russia.
  • As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

