Zelenskyy promotes Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi to the rank of general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to the rank of general.

Source: a decree of Ukraine’s president

Quote: "Colonel General Oleksandr Stanislavovych Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shall be promoted to the rank of General."

Details: The decree No. 580 is dated 23 August 2024. Prior to this, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine held the rank of Colonel General.

Background:

On 22 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Sumy Oblast, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured another settlement in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

