Kamala Harris says US will continue supporting Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and promised that the US will maintain its support for it.

Source: Kamala Harris on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Harris: "On Ukraine’s Independence Day, we join in celebrating the shared values that the Ukrainian people are bravely defending every single day: independence, sovereignty, and freedom.

We will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression."

Background:

During a speech at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago after accepting the nomination as a candidate for the US presidency, Kamala Harris promised to support Ukraine if elected president.

Earlier, Time reported that Harris’s relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were "uneasy".

Harris has never been on a visit in Ukraine, even after the beginning of the full-scale invasion, though she met with Zelenskyy six times. Their latest meeting was held on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

