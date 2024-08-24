All Sections
Kamala Harris says US will continue supporting Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 19:27
Kamala Harris says US will continue supporting Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and promised that the US will maintain its support for it.

Source: Kamala Harris on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Harris: "On Ukraine’s Independence Day, we join in celebrating the shared values that the Ukrainian people are bravely defending every single day: independence, sovereignty, and freedom.

We will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression."

Background:

  • During a speech at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago after accepting the nomination as a candidate for the US presidency, Kamala Harris promised to support Ukraine if elected president.
  • Earlier, Time reported that Harris’s relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were "uneasy".
  • Harris has never been on a visit in Ukraine, even after the beginning of the full-scale invasion, though she met with Zelenskyy six times. Their latest meeting was held on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

