Pentagon reveals details of new US military aid package to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 August 2024, 01:00
American and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: website of President Zelenskyy 

The US Department of Defense has announced details of a new US aid package for Ukraine.

Source: a press release by the Pentagon

Quote: "Ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, today the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs. 

This announcement is the Biden Administration's sixty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021."

Details: This US$125 million package includes air defence equipment, ammunition for missile systems and artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

In particular, it includes:

  • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions;
  • Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;
  • Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems;
  • High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances;
  • Small arms ammunition;
  • Medical equipment;
  • Demolitions equipment and munitions;
  • Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

Quote: "As Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on August 24 – more than two and a half years since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion – the United States and the international coalition of some 50 Allies and partners remain committed to supporting Ukraine's brave defenders that continue to fight against Russian aggression."

Background: US President Joe Biden called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, confirmed the allocation of a new military aid package and expressed unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.

