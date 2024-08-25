British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast

A journalist from the UK is likely to be trapped under the rubble following a Russian attack on a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Filashkin said the number of people injured in Kramatorsk has risen to four. They are all Reuters journalists and are citizens of Ukraine, the US, Latvia and Germany.

A British journalist is likely to be still under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike.

On the night of 24-25 August, Russian forces attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who has been covering the war in Ukraine since 2014, was injured in the attack. She was driving a car near the site of the missile strike. Andruszewska has been documenting Russia's war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and providing assistance to the Ukrainian army.

Reuters has reported that one member of its Ukraine team is missing as a result of the Russian strike on the Sapphire Hotel, and two others have been taken to hospital. A team of six Reuters staff members were staying at the hotel.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for Russia to be punished for the Saturday attack on Kramatorsk in which the foreign journalists were injured.

