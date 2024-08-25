All Sections
British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 August 2024, 18:40
British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
The impact site in Kramatorsk. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

A journalist from the UK is likely to be trapped under the rubble following a Russian attack on a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Filashkin said the number of people injured in Kramatorsk has risen to four. They are all Reuters journalists and are citizens of Ukraine, the US, Latvia and Germany.

A British journalist is likely to be still under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike.

Background:

  • On the night of 24-25 August, Russian forces attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk, probably with an Iskander-M missile, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who has been covering the war in Ukraine since 2014, was injured in the attack. She was driving a car near the site of the missile strike. Andruszewska has been documenting Russia's war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and providing assistance to the Ukrainian army.
  • Reuters has reported that one member of its Ukraine team is missing as a result of the Russian strike on the Sapphire Hotel, and two others have been taken to hospital. A team of six Reuters staff members were staying at the hotel.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for Russia to be punished for the Saturday attack on Kramatorsk in which the foreign journalists were injured.

