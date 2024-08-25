Belarusian troops on border pose no threat to Ukraine – Belaruski Hajun

Belarusian troops at a parade in the city of Minsk. Stock photo: Getty Images

A grouping of Belarusian forces massed on the border with Ukraine consists of about 1,100 people and poses no threat to Ukraine, the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun has said.

Source: Belaruski Hajun in response to a statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry regarding the build-up of Belarusian troops near the border under the guise of training

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "Let’s keep in mind that according to Belaruski Hajun’s information, the grouping concentrated near the border with Ukraine consists of about 1,100 personnel, and this number of troops transferred to the border poses no threat to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Let’s also bear in mind that the troops are deployed up to 50 km from the border.

We believe that the objectives of the current escalation of the situation at the border are information-related and political, not military."

Background: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday evening that a large number of Belarusian Armed Forces military personnel and equipment had gathered near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border under the pretext of military exercises. Former members of the Russian Wagner Group have also been spotted in the same area. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged Belarus to avoid making a tragic mistake under pressure from Moscow.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!