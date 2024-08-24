All Sections
Lukashenko greets Ukrainians on Independence Day, despite deploying troops to border with Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 11:57
Lukashenko greets Ukrainians on Independence Day, despite deploying troops to border with Ukraine
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, despite deploying almost a third of his army to the border with Ukraine, has decided to greet the Ukrainian people on Independence Day.

Source: Pul Pervogo, a propaganda Telegram channel of the Lukashenko regime

Details: Lukashenko said that "the Belarusian land has always treated the cordial and hard-working people of Ukraine with special respect and warmth". Alexander Lukashenko said that "we are united not only by a common destiny and family ties but also by the desire to be friends and get along with our neighbours."

Quote from Lukashenko: "I am convinced that in today's difficult conditions, it is not only possible but also necessary to speak the language of peace for the sake of present and future generations of Slavic peoples. There is no other alternative. For its part, Belarus will continue to do everything possible to ensure security in the region as soon as possible."

Details: Lukashenko wished the people of Ukraine "peaceful skies and civil harmony, prosperity to their generous country, and family unity."

Background: 

  • Alexander Lukashenko stated on 18 August that his country had sent about a third of its army to the Ukrainian border due to the presence of more than 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers there.
  • Alexander Lukashenko stated that Russia would send its troops to Belarus to provide military support in case of aggression against Minsk.

